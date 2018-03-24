For the first time ever, Cowichan Tribes and the B.C. S.P.C.A. are partnering in an effort to prevent animal neglect in the future.

Last month, S.P.C.A. staff found Teddy the dog tied on a short chain, he was emaciated, standing in feces and his collar was embedded in his neck, and the infection caused his head to swell to three times its normal size.

He died two days after being discovered.

Cowichan Tribes Chief, William Seymour says this partnership will provide a bylaw officer with additional training.

Seymour says the existing bylaws around animal abuse are archaic and in desperate need of updating.

Tomorrow, United for a Paws is hosting an awareness event at the Duncan Community Lodge from 1-3 p.m.

It’s in reaction to the seizure and subsequent death of Teddy.

The petition asking the Crown to give the couple responsible for Teddy’s death the maximum penalty for animal cruelty (which is a fine of ten thousand dollars, five years in jail and a lifetime ban on owning pets) has surpassed 108,000 signatures.