A new group in the Cowichan Valley saw overwhelming support for their mandate. It was standing room only at the Duncan Lodge as more than two hundred people attended an information event related to animal cruelty bylaws. One of the organizers, Kelly Olsen says the event is on the United for a Paws’ Facebook page and anyone who couldn’t attend can view it there (https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=united%20for%20a%20paws)…… //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/olsen-3.wav

She says the group, meantime, aims to hold our elected officials feet to the fire.

Olsen says our MP, MLA, and community leaders were in attendance and heard the community loud and clear……