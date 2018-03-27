The Coastal Fire Centre is getting ready for another season.

Donna MacPherson says it’s hard to predict what kind of season we may have until June, but at this point there’s lots of moisture in the forest floor and the snowpack is good too……

In the meantime, wildfire crews are getting back to work.

MacPherson says they are re-certifying and doing some safety training ahead of the season.

2017 was the worst wildfire season in B.C.’s history.

The destructive 2017 fires displaced thousands of British Columbians and burned more than 1.2 million hectares on the mainland.

The Coastal Fire Centre jurisdiction was relatively unscathed although we did see the fall out with the smoke in our air.