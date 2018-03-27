The waiting list for an MRI scan is expected to start to shrink after the province announced some measures to speed up the process.

The province is going to reduce the waiting list, in part by by operating existing machines longer to accommodate more exams and by establishing a centralized intake at the regional level. Maribeth Burton, speaking for Island Health says they’ve managed to chip away at the waiting period over the years with a routine MRI being done within 190 days now versus a 240 day wait in 2016…..

In the Cowichan Valley there are about 3,300 MRI’s done annually when a mobile scanner rolls into the Cowichan District Hospital. It’s there 7 out of every 10 weeks.

An MRI is one of the tools used to diagnose a number of medical conditions, including abnormalities of the brain, as well as tumours, cysts and soft-tissue injuries in other parts of the body.