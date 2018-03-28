The Walk for Alzheimer’s comes to B.C. on May 6, but volunteers are needed to put on the event.

The walk is a nationwide event, it’s Canada’s biggest fundraiser for the disease and since 2003, it has raised more than six point five million dollars for those living with dementia and their families.

Emily Pridham is the Manager of Regional Services with the Alzheimers Society of B.C. and says volunteers need to be local and passionate about the cause.

To register as a Cowichan Valley volunteer, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.