Feelings of loneliness and isolation are common after someone receives a diagnosis that they have dementia.

Through First Link dementia support, families living with dementia are receiving the treatment required nearly a year before others because, after a referral from a health-care provider, First Link representatives call the families.

Manager of Regional Services with the Alzheimers Society of B.C., Emily Pridham says First Link opens up the lines of communication and support networks for those living with the disease.

Pridham says there are a number of reasons why those with dementia avoid asking for help.

The First Link program started in 2009 and the feedback from families has been positive.

For more information about the First Link program visit, http://alzheimer.ca/en/bc/We-can-help