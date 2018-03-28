Roger Hart, a member of the Cowichan Elder Care Co-op says the service will compliment existing services for seniors…..

While researching a number of possible options, the Co-op came across the information on a successful ride share program in the Kootenays.

Hart says, basically, you log in, register, enter the ride you are looking for, or the ride you can offer, and the system will match you up with someone who’s going your way.

Hart says the Rideshare service can be used by anyone….

To access Cowichan Valley Rideshare go to:

https://cowichan.ride-share.org

To see videos, go to:

How to register for the site:

https://youtu.be/X8EVgd6kQdE

How to look for a ride:

https://youtu.be/HjYrhgYxyOI

How to offer a ride:

https://youtu.be/NUouxFbOHR0