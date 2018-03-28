The Cowichan Valley School District is getting better than two point 8 million dollars in funding for school maintenance projects from the province.

The money will be used to upgrade some roofing at eight schools and a replacement school bus, among other routine maintenance in the Valley.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District is getting 4 point 4 million dollars, also for school upgrade projects.

Students at four schools in the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District will be able to breathe easier when dust collection and H-VAC systems are upgraded.

Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog says children deserve clean school environments and funding these kinds of school maintenance projects is important…..

Nanaimo/North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley says students deserve safe school buses and classrooms and the increase in funding helps the school district maintain schools so kids can focus on learning.