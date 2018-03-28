The owner of two properties off Maple Bay Road will be hosting an open house at the Island Savings Centre tomorrow night (Thurs).

It’s to gather information from the public about developing two properties, the 130 acre Stonehill property and the 26 acre Holly Farm.

Chris Hutton, Community Planner with the Municipality of North Cowichan says there had been some initial development work done on the Stonehill property but never anything official…….

Hutton says the open house is a request the Municipality makes of the applicant of a development to gauge public reaction and gather information.

Tomorrow night’s (Thurs) meeting goes from 7 to 8:30.