Sharon Vanhouwe
,
staff
Wednesday, Mar. 28th, 2018
BC Transit’s level of service will be scaled back a little this long weekend.
Jonathan Dyck explains what riders can expect…..
//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/dyck-on-cowichan.wav
The commuter service will not be offered on Friday, nor on Monday.
Route 44 will offer regular service on Saturday.
