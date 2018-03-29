It’s a first in School District 79.

Mill Bay Elementary will be reopened next school year, as it will provide students with an alternative to classroom-style learning.

Superintendent, Rod Allen says a nature-based program will take kids outside, where a land-based learning model will be incorporated.

Mill Bay Elementary is re-opening for the 2018-19 school year and offering parents a chance to enroll kids from Kindergarten to grade three in the new program.

Allen says the program is meant to allow kids a chance to gain a better appreciation for the great outdoors.

Mill Bay Elementary still needs to hire a Principal and bring the facility up to code.

Part of the work includes installing a new roof, interior upgrades, renovations and the installation of a playground.

Information on registering children for the program will be made available to parents in the coming weeks and that information will be posted on the School District 79 website and Facebook page.

The Ministry of Environment approved one point four million dollars to reopen the school.