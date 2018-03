It’s a sweet, delicious, chocolaty time of year and the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre is preparing for the Easter long weekend.

The Easter Eggspress is back for another year and Forest Discovery Centre General Manager, Chris Gale says 2018 has been a great year thus far.

It’s the Easter long weekend and the Green Hornet will be in operation.

The doors open every day at 10 a.m. and people can get their Easter fix until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.