Victoria’s Robin Carey was participating at a softball camp in Parksville and was suffering from strep throat when she died.

The 13-year-old, who was playing for the Victoria Devils fastball team, had Group A strep throat and Medical Health Officer, Shannon Waters explains how serious that bacteria can be.

Waters says Group A strep throat is rare.

Symptoms of strep throat include a sore throat, fever, headache, and abdominal pain, but most people who are exposed to the bug don’t get sick,¬†they instead suffer from mild symptoms.

Island Health has issued an advisory to those parents with children who were attending the camp.