Victoria’s Robin Carey was participating at a softball camp in Parksville and was suffering from strep throat when she died.

The 13-year-old, who was playing for the Victoria Devils fastball team, had Group A strep throat and Medical Health Officer, Shannon Waters explains how serious that bacteria can be.

Waters says Group A strep throat is rare.

Symptoms of strep throat include a sore throat, fever, headache, and abdominal pain, but most people who are exposed to the bug don’t get sick, they instead suffer from mild symptoms.

Island Health has issued an advisory to those parents with children who were attending the camp.