The overdose prevention site on Canada Avenue in Duncan is bursting at the seams.

For a long time, drug users were under the impression that they were going to be arrested for using drugs at the facility, however, once they learned that this wasn’t the case, numbers started increasing.

The new location is at 221 Trunk Road and Medical Health Officer, Shannon Waters says the new facility will better meet the needs of the people who use the overdose prevention site.

Waters says the numbers have steadily increased since the Canada Avenue facility opened.

There are open houses scheduled at the new site on April 5 and 6 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.