Duncan product, Josh Anderson has signed an entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Anderson has split his four years in the Western Hockey League between the Prince George Cougars and Swift Current Broncos.

He’s played 206 games in the Western Hockey League and was acquired by the powerhouse Broncos, playing 29 regular season games and all four playoff games with Swift Current.

The Broncos and Regina Pats are tied through four games of their first-round series.

Colorado drafted Anderson 71st overall in the 2016 N.H.L. Entry Draft.