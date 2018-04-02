We had both an unusual flu season and an average one.

That’s according to Dr. Paul Hasselback, Medical Health Officer for Central Vancouver Island.

He says plenty of people got ill…..

Hasselback says there was another surge of flu cases at the beginning of March and it’s dropping off again now.

He says hospital admissions with the flu were about average and the flu season will be tapering off over the next few weeks.

He figures the vaccination this year helped keep the lid on the season because it was more effective than anticipated.