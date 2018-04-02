From now until the end of the month volunteers will be offering daffodil pins or cavassing door to door in our community raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Annual Giving Coordinator for the Mid Island, Tanya Davis says a surge in cancer is expected in our communities as our populations get older and grow…..

The Canadian Cancer Society has been running the Daffodil campaign for 70 years and it is entirely volunteer driven.

Davis says many of those volunteers step up to the plate as a result of having some sort of direct experience with cancer.