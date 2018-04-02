Every time you dig in the ground, you run the risk of loss of life or damage to property if you hit any of the many buried cables, conduits, and gas or oil pipelines that are buried out of sight.

It is the time of year when people head out into yard and take on new projects.

If any of those projects involve digging it is important to find out what is underground first.

It is Dig Safe Month.

You can call BC One Call before you dig and they’ll locate the lines for you.

There is no charge.

They can be reached at 1-800-474-6886 or you can find them online at bconecall.ca