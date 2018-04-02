It’s been a bad Easter for bunnies, but so far, it looks like the feral rabbits in the Cowichan Valley have been spared.

A disease that kills rabbits, which first appeared in Nanaimo in late February, has spread north to Comox but doesn’t appear to have come our way yet.

Helen Schwantje, provincial wildlife veterinarian says the virus causes haemorrhagic disease…..

Schwartje says it is, however, extremely infectious and lethal for rabbits….

The disease has also been detected in Delta, but so far no other communities have reported outbreaks.

Three hundred carcasses were picked up in Nanaimo.