Wireless alerts will be publicly tested for the first time in B.C. on May 9th at 1:55.

They’ll be sent out to compatible cell phones along with television and radio tests at the same time.

Emergency Management BC will initially issue alerts for tsunami threats only.

Emergency Program Coordinator for the CVRD, Sybille Sanderson says those alerts are separate from what residents will hear from local governments in the event of an emergency…..

She says, in the meantime, local emergency officials are busy training to ensure their efforts will be as coordinated as possible in the event of an emergency……

The Province is considering expanding the use of Alert Ready beyond tsunamis to include other hazards and emergencies in the future.

In some jurisdictions it’s even used for amber alerts.