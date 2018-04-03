Most of the blasting work on the Malahat is done now but there will be some rock hammering yet and new, as of today, some of the lanes will be shifting to one side or the other.

Janelle Irwin, with the Ministry of Highways says drivers are advised to watch for shifting lanes and temporary lane markers, between McCurdy Road and south of Aspen Road on Highway 1……

At McCurdy Road a culvert has to be replaced.

That work will continue through to mid-May.

Drivers should continue to expect delays of up to 20 minutes along with intermittent stoppages to facilitate the work.

It will be this fall before it’s all done.