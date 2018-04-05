Cowichan Tourism has just entered the 2018-19 fiscal year and a whole lot is planned in the year ahead.

Cowichan Tourism is offering motorists who visit the island the opportunity to travel the Pacific Marine Circle Route and stop at a number of spots along the way.

Executive Director, Karen Elgersma says Cowichan Tourism is also providing a spin on the typical family vacation.

Elgersma says one of the goals is to inspire three travel groups, including one that involves bringing travel writers and influencers to the area for a weekend experience.

Along with marketing efforts aimed at Victoria, Vancouver, and Seattle, campaigns will also target major centers like Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta as well.