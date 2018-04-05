The RCMP’s Island District General Investigation Section is investigating after an officer fired a shot near Ladysmith yesterday (Wed) morning.

Just before 11, a Ladysmith RCMP officer was conducting routine patrols on Shell Beach Road, near the Chemainus First Nation when he spotted a vehicle, that had been stolen, idling in a parking lot of a public park at Elliot Beach Park.

The officer, after requesting assistance, asked the driving to get out of the vehicle, but despite repeated requests the driver took off in the car.

That’s when a shot was fired by the officer.

A short time later, witnesses reported the vehicle was driving with a flat tire in the Chemainus First Nation.

It was eventually located abandoned and, with help from the canine unit, a 22 year old Nanaimo man was located nearby and arrested.