There’s a glimmer of good news on the illicit drug front.

Chief Coroner, Lisa Lapointe says the numbers of those dying from the use of illicit drugs are trending down…..

The comments come on the heels of a Death Review Panel report.

The Death Review Panel, chaired by Michael Egilson has made some recommendations to a number of ministries in an effort to stem the tide of those dying from illicit drug use.

The panel is recommending the province oversee treatment and recovery programs to determine how well they are working, expand access to improved alternative therapies to drug addiction and offer more provincial drug checking services.

As far as services for more rural areas, Egilson says expanded drug checking services should help and a recent announcement that allows nurse practitioners to prescribe alternative therapies to treat opioid addictions should have an effect on our rural communities.