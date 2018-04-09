Despite the success of Get Checked Online, there’s no firm plans to expand it to other communities in B.C.

The program, allows people to make an account online, take a quiz to determine their risk of a sexually transmitted infection, print off a lab requisition, drop off samples and then get results online.

It was rolled out in Victoria, Langford and Duncan in 2016.

Dr. Dee Hoyano, Medical Health Officer with Island Health says after 18 months of operation, an evaluation shows it’s been a success…..

1,416 people tested through the system and 22 per cent had a positive diagnosis.