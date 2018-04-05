In a few months, the Cowichan Valley may look a lot different following an amalgamation referendum.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has announced that the referendum on whether or not the City of Duncan and Municipality of North Cowichan become one jurisdiction will be on June 23.

Staff members within both jurisdictions have worked hard on the amalgamation issue and North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure says both councils are in agreement that this decision can’t wait until the next municipal election in October.

Lefebure says contrary to what many people believe this amalgamation will cost money, not save it.

Two representatives from both jurisdictions are working together during the amalgamation process and Lefebure credits those representatives for keeping the ball moving on this issue.

The wording of the referendum question hasn’t been finalized, but an announcement on the official question is coming soon.

An information campaign starts next month and residents of both jurisdictions can expect mail regarding the amalgamation referendum.