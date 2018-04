The B.C. Forest Discovery Centre had a record-setting Easter long weekend.

The Easter Eggspress was in operation from Saturday to Monday and Manager Chris Gale says the attendance record, set last year, was smashed last weekend.

 Gale says memberships are available at the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre for $100 for two adults and three kids and includes ten visits.

Those with memberships pay $10 a visit, per family, however, it doesn’t include the Christmas Express.