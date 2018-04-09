Knotweed, giant hogweed, wild chervil and poison hemlock are the invasive plant species under the microscope in the Cowichan Valley.

Don Hare, Executive Director of the Coastal Invasive Species Committee says there have been some success stories in the Valley over the past year.

He says the Forest Discovery Centre managed to have a good patch of knotweed removed from their property last summer and plenty of headway was made on getting another invasive weed under control…..

Hare says chervil is moving into our area but so is another serious invasive……

As for animal species, Hare says the American Bullfrog is a big problem as are grey squirrels.

Hare says the “Report a Weed” app is a great resource.

It can be downloaded onto your phone, you can use it to look up invasive species, take a picture of them and report them to officials.

The app will record the location of the plant at the same time.