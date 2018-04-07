The B.C. Summer Games are 112 days away and the athletes aren’t the only ones who are looking to impress when July rolls around.

Cowichan Tourism is well aware of the opportunity it has to showcase the region to athletes and their families over the four days and Executive Director, Karen Elgersma says the idea is to provide an unforgettable experience.

Elgersma says the top 10 list of things to do in the region will be released in June.

Elgersma says the Cowichan Valley, much like Tuscany in Italy and Provence in France, is a region and with a region comes a diversity of experiences.

The B.C. Summer Games torch-lighting ceremony goes at the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre on April 19.