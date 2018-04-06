There are three possibilities when it comes to the future of Cowichan Secondary.

The provincial government will decide whether the facility will undergo multi-million dollar repairs to meet seismic safety requirements, partially replace the facility and conduct seismic upgrades, or replace the nearly 70-year-old school with a brand new facility.

School District 79 Superintendent, Rod Allen says 2019 will offer up some much-anticipated answers with regard to what the future holds for Cowichan Secondary.

A project definition report will lay out a detailed needs assessment, options, costs, benefits, design, and other information and it needs to be submitted to the Ministry of Education by October 25.

The Ministry of Education will then evaluate the three projects, choose the best option, submit it to the treasury board, and the treasury board will then make a funding decision.