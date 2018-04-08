The Cowichan Capitals and BCHL have issued a statement after that tragic accident in Saskatchewan that killed 15 people.

The fatal crash happened near Tisdale, Saskatchewan on Friday.

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and officials collided with a semi trailer.

29 were aboard the bus.

The statement says the “BCHL, like the rest of the sports world, is in mourning in the wake of the news from Saskatchewan about the Humboldt Broncos Friday evening.

Humboldt’s team was certainly familiar to the BCHL and a big name on the Canadian Junior Hockey League landscape, having hosted the RBC Cup national championship in 2012 and having iced a strong team season after season in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.”

The statement goes on to quote BCHL commissioner John Grisdale, who says, “there are no words to express our grief over this terrible tragedy. It does without saying that the BCHL and its board of governors are in 100 per cent support of the Humboldt Broncos and the SJHL.”

He says the BCHL will provide whatever it can to ease their pain and help work through the days to come.

The Caps former coach, Bob Beatty was the head coach of the Bronco’s team.

He says the whole hockey community will grieve this for a long time and everyone is distraught.

A Go Fund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos) has been set up to raise money for the players and families affected.

Money will go directly to families to help with any expenses incurred.

As of Saturday night, more than 2.7 million dollars was raised.