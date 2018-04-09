Health officials have closed two oyster farms in Baynes Sound amid an investigation into another outbreak of norovirus linked to the consumption of raw oysters. Marsha Taylor, epidemiologist with the BC Centre for Disease Control says there have been about 40 cases of the acute stomach upset since early March and all those who became ill reported eating raw oysters from B.C…..

Taylor says the norovirus is likely the result of human sewage in our waters.

She says the best way to reduce your risk, if you are eating oysters, is to cook them to an internal temperature of 90 degrees Celsius for 90 seconds.