The minister of Duncan United Church says there was a bigger group of people at the service on Sunday.

Keith Simmonds says many filtered in to try to find solace following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 15 people….

Simmonds, who has a 17 year old son who also gets on a bus to participate in football games, says it is hard to process a tragic incident like this…..

Simmonds says he’s heartened that people are coming together at this time…..

He says, for him, there’s something in the story that seems unique to us….