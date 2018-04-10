The province is going to be reviewing the tenancy laws.
To that end, the Premier has announced a Rental Housing Task Force that will travel the province to consult with tenants, landlords, the public and other stakeholders.
John Horgan says it will advise the province on how to improve security and fairness for renters and landlords throughout the province….
The task force will be headed up by Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert who will work alongside MLAs Adam Olsen and Ronna-Rae Leonard.
The task force will report findings and make recommendations to Premier Horgan and Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in fall 2018.