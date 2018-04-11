Wideglide Entertainment is announcing a new partnership.

The organization is joining with music promoter heavyweight, Live Nation, for this year’s classic rock music festival, Laketown Rock.

Erin Richards, Marketing and PR Manager for Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch says the partnership is a big deal……

Richards says, with a new partnership with music promoter heavyweight the talent pool will allow festival goers to see some outstanding performers…..

Also on tap, The Grapes of Wrath, Sass Jordan, Odds, Youngblood, The Static Shift, Deep Sea Gypsies, Man Made Lake, Stinging Belle, Malahat, Maverick Cinema, Quadra Sound, Sweet Action, Stray Cougar, Tan and Hide, Weak Patrol and Lance Lapo.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

The event is on the Canada Day long weekend.