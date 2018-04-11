As US-Russia tensions grow, the global markets are falling. Donald Trump’s latest Tweet saying ‘Get Ready Russia’ warning of a missile strike in Syria is pushing investor tensions higher. On Wall Street, the Dow is dropping by 124 points to 24,283. This comes after markets bounced back from the US-China trade tensions earlier in the week. Across the border the TSX is higher at 15,290.

Meanwhile, oil continues to rally to a three-year high at 66.12 a barrel.

Gold is back to safe haven status for investors, jumping 11 dollars to 1,356.

The Loonie backed off slightly from a six-week high earlier this morning, but is gaining again to 79.42 cents US.