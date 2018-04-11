The first of two burning windows is about to close in the Municipality of North Cowichan.

It’s officially closing on Sunday and the next burning window is scheduled from September 15 to October 15.

North Cowichan asks that during these burning windows, people need to compost at home, use wood chippers or take yard waste to a C.V.R.D. recycling depot.

The Municipality changed the burning bylaw and one of the amendments includes a requirement that people only burn when the venting index is good.

More information on burning restrictions is available at northcowichan.ca/airquality.