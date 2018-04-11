If you saw some sort of tribute out on the TransCanada this afternoon (Wed) that involved the police, it was a show of respect for a Nunavut RCMP officer who passed away on Friday.

His body was being brought home to the Island.

His name, nor hometown, has not been released, but he was a 30 year old RCMP officer who died after a snowmobile accident near Kugluktuk.

He died Friday while out with another officer on their day off when his snowmobile went over a 30 metre cliff.

He had been stationed in Kugluktuk for almost a year and a half.