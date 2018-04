Stakeholders in Cowichan Bay got a chance to toss around some ideas and flesh them out during a series of sessions.

A design charette was held throughout last week and area director, Lori iannidinardo says there were a variety of ideas floated to try to address the parking and pedestrian issues in the community……

Ross Blackwell with the CVRD’s land use services says a full report from theĀ consultant who ran the sessions will come back to the District in 2 or 3 weeks.