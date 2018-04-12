Big business quarterly reports are helping boost the markets today. The Dow is up by 311 points to 24,501 thanks, in part, to better than expected earnings by Delta Airlines. The company shares jumped 1.4 percent, but executives did try to downplay revenue expectations moving forward.

Across the border the TSX is getting a boost from Shaw Communications. The Bay Street index is up to 15,284 after the company announced better than expected earnings in its latest quarter with revenue coming in at 1.36 billion dollars. Shaw shares are up 10 per cent to 26.50.

The price of crude slowly continues to slide, down to 66.11 a barrel.

The Loonie is also dipping to 79.23 cents US.