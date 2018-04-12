The B.C. Summer Games are coming to the area in mid-July and a fleet of cars are ready to transport executives, athletes, coaches and other dignitaries throughout the area.

Summer Games Cowichan President Jennifer Woike says four decaled vehicles are being used throughout the Cowichan Valley right now and the full fleet will show their colours about a week before the games.

Woike says the rest of the fleet will be used starting in the week leading up to the July 19 opening.

Early last month, Peninsula Co-op announced $5,000 dollars worth of gasoline for these courtesy cars.

The B.C. Summer Games run July 19 to 22.