On the heels of an announcement that a task force will review the Residential Tenancy Act and Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act to better protect both renters and tenants, the province is introducing legislation to protect tenants when a landlord decides to renovate or sell their property.

If it’s approved by the legislature, tenants will have more time to find alternate housing and they will have more time to dispute a notice to end a tenancy for demolition, conversion or renovation.

The amount of compensation a landlord must pay to a former tenant if they end a tenancy for renovation/demolition and then do not follow through on their plans will also be increased.

Tenants in multi-unit buildings who are evicted for a renovation or repair will be entitled to a first right-of-refusal when the renovations are done.

A number of changes are also being introduced for tenants in manufactured home parks.