The Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island has injected 4 point 7 million dollars into a variety of organizations that help children in our region.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Mid-island received 20,000 dollars in funding to deliver the Living Life to the Full for Youth in three school districts including the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District and Oceanside. The Association’s administration coordinator is Vicki Swan…..

In the Cowichan Valley, the Malahat First Nation will also be getting some cash to deliver the Circle of Courage Boys Program. The program provides educators with an evidence-based, proven approach for reaching and teaching youth with severe emotional and behavioral disorders.

The entire list of beneficiaries: