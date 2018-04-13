The Laketown Rock event is set to go at the end of June this year.

That’s a change from last year.

Erin Richards, Marketing and PR Manager for Wideglide Entertainment and Laketown Ranch says they’re hoping the weather will be more cooperative…..

Tickets for the event go on sale this morning (Fri) at 10.

Richards says the tickets start at 149 dollars plus service charges for the whole weekend and there’s some additional options… //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/erin-1.wav

The 2018 edition will feature Colin James, Collective Soul, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Kim Mitchell, Big Wreck, Barney Bentall and Sass Jordan among others.