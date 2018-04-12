Bears are waking up and they will be hungry.

Chris Doyle, deputy chief conservation officer says the fines for attracting dangerous wildlife can be up to 100,000 dollars and a year in prison and it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure bears don’t have to be put down……

As far as conflict with wildlife to date, Doyle says on the north end of the Island there have been reports of cougars killing household cats.

On the Sunshine Coast, some residents reported their dogs have been attacked by a cougar.