The province has announced a new HousingHub that will bring local governments, Indigenous partners, the non-profit sector and developers together to create homes people throughout B.C. can afford. The first of the partnerships has resulted in a proposal from the B.C. Conference of the United Church of Canada to build more than 400 new affordable rental homes for individuals, families and seniors at four church-owned properties in Coquitlam, Nanaimo, Richmond and Vancouver.

Shayne Ramsay, CEO of BC Housing says 12 million dollars is available for those four projects but the Hub, with a 20 million dollar budget, will take an active role in future projects….

The hub’s focus will be on developing homes for people with average incomes between 50,000 and 100,000 dollars.