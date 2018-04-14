Yesterday, Cowichan Tribes tested its emergency preparedness training and plan to ensure it will work in the event of a crisis situation.

A mock evacuation drill took the form of a simulated wildfire situation in the Riverbottom Road area and partners from the R.C.M.P., Cowichan Valley Regional District, Holistic Emergency Preparedness and Response, and Emergency Management B.C. was on hand helping with the dry run.

Tribes Councillor and Emergency Response Team Director, Stephanie Charlie says this was an important exercise in preparing for future emergencies.

Charlie says the existing plan needed updating and this exercise was very important moving forward.

Two households participated in the evacuation drill.