The Sunday Sandwiches program launched in Duncan back on November 26 of last year and it has seen a steady stream of traffic since.

Cheryl Lee created the program and says compared to when ‘Sunday Sandwiches’ started, there are ten times more people who participate in the program now.

Lee started the program and says she’s hoping it can continue.

The Sunday Sandwiches program runs at Bike Works in Duncan and operates from 1-2 p.m. every Sunday.

To donate or learn more, visit the ‘Sunday Sandwiches’ Facebook page, join and donate.