North Cowichan council chambers may be crowded Wednesday, as staff is holding a public hearing on the contentious Kingsview Development at the site of the former Cliffs Development.

Kingsview is zoned for single and multiple family units, along with some commercial space and phase one includes 68 units.

Last summer council gave the green light to a Comprehensive Development Plan, but approval of the development is contingent on the adoption of a phased-development agreement.

Director of Development Services at North Cowichan, Kyle Young explains what this agreement does.

Kingsview has 1,200 units and Young says this agreement has a lot of detail.

The hearing goes at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the North Cowichan council chambers and anyone who can’t attend the meeting, but has concerns, is asked to submit written comments by mail, fax, or email by 1 p.m. Monday.

Mail:

7030 Trans-Canada Highway

Duncan, B.C., V9L 6A1

E-mail:

publicmeetings@northcowichan.ca

Fax:

250-746-3133