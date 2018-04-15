The Silver Bridge that takes motorists over the Cowichan River is undergoing work meant to make it safer in the event of a serious earthquake.

Seismic 2000 will start with improvements to the truss bridge, which takes traffic southbound, and Project Supervisor, Nathan Kazakoff says replacing the bearings shouldn’t take too long.

Kazakoff says the trucks with 80-tonne loads will have to be re-routed, but not regular semi-units, like logging trucks.

Trucks with these extremely heavy loads will need permits.

The routes the trucks with extremely heavy loads have to take hasn’t been finalized by the Ministry of Transportation.